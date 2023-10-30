Win Front Row Seats To K99.1FM Unplugged with Ryan Larkins

K99.1FM Welcomes Ryan Larkins for an Unplugged Performance November 15th at the Flying Pig Tavern!

K99.1FM welcomes Red Street Records’ Ryan Larkins for an Unplugged Performance, on Wednesday, November 15th, at 5 pm.

Register below to win a front-row table for you and three guests at the Flying Pig Tavern in Fairborn.









NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 10/30/2023 – 11/12/2023. Open to OHIO residents of Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Randolph, Shelby, Union, Warren, Wayne Counties. Age 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form on the Contests page at K99online.com or on the K99.1FM Mobile App. One (1)”] winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Prize: One (1) winner(s) will receive a front row table at the Unplugged performance on November 15th. (ARV: $10). For full rules, CLICK HERE. Sponsor: CMG Radio Operating Company, LLC, 1611 S. Main St., Dayton, 45409

Check out Ryan’s acoustic video for his song, King of Country Music



