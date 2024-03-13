Win FRONT ROW Tickets To See Dan + Shay In Columbus

Dan + Shay are coming to Columbus

K99.1FM has pulled some strings and got ahold of a stack of tickets to see Dan + Shay this Friday night, March 15th, at Nationwide Arena in Columbus. Plus, we also scored a pair of FRONT ROW seats for the show. Get ready to win by downloading the K99.1FM App and look for the Dan + Shay contest and register to win. It’s that easy!


NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 3/13/2024 – 3/14/2024. Open to OHIO residents of Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Randolph, Shelby, Union, Warren, Wayne Counties. Age 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form on the Contests page at K99online.com or on the K99.1FM Mobile App. One (1)”] winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Prize: Five (5) winner(s) will receive a pair of tickets to Dan + Shay at Nationwide Arena, March 13th. One (1) winner will receive a pair of front row seats for the show. (ARV: $80). For full rules, CLICK HERE. Sponsor: CMG Radio Operating Company, LLC, 1611 S. Main St., Dayton, 45409




