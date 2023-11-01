Win a Holiday Lunchtime Wing Drop from Roosters

Win a Roosters Holiday Wing Drop from K99.1FM!

K99.1FM has teamed up with Roosters and is giving you the chance to win a Holiday Lunchtime Wing Drop for your office. Plus, we’ll deliver it to your office.

Register below to win lunch for your offices (up to 25 people) from Roosters. One office will be chosen in November, and another office in December. *Roosters Lunch Wing Drop has a max. value of $350.

Roosters is the perfect place for your Holiday Parties! A sample menu for 25 people might include:

  • 100 Boneless Wings and Sauces
  • A Pan of Side Salad with dressing
  • A Pan of Wedges
  • 25 Buttercream Frosted Cheryl’s Cookies

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/06/2023 – 12/15/2023. Open to OHIO residents of Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Randolph, Shelby, Union, Warren, Wayne Counties. Age 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form on the Contests page at K99online.com or on the K99.1FM Mobile App. One (1)”] winner will be selected in November & December, in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Prize: Two (2) winner(s) will receive lunch from Roosters (ARV: $350). For full rules, CLICK HERE. Sponsor: CMG Radio Operating Company, LLC, 1611 S. Main St., Dayton, 45409

