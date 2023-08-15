FREE TICKET FRIDAY: Win Tickets To See Luke Combs

Luke Combs is coming to Cincinnati

K99.1FM welcomes Luke Combs for two BIG shows next year at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, on August 2 & 3.

HOW TO WIN:

Listen To K99.1FM this Friday, August 18th, for a FREE TICKET FRIDAY. When you hear the Luke Combs Concert Cue to Call, be the 9th caller at 937-457-0991.

Concert Lineup for each night

Friday, August 2nd

The Wilder Blue

Hailey Whitters

Charles Wesley Godwin

Cody Jinks

Luke Combs

Saturday, August 3rd

Colby Acuff

Drew Parker

Mitchell Tenpenny

Jordan Davis

Luke Combs

Tickets for both shows are going on sale on Friday, August 25th

K99.1FM Ticket Presale Info

There Is a special ticket presale for K99.1FM Listeners happening on Thursday, August 24th between Noon and 10 PM. Just visit Ticketmaster.com and use the offer code FASTCAR

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. August 18th only. Open to Ohio and Indiana residents of Union and Wayne County in Indiana, and Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Dark, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Shelby, and Warren Counties in Ohio Age 18+. To enter, listen to WHKO weekdays for cue to call, call 937-457-0991, and be caller 9. One (1) winner per play. Five (5) winners will be selected throughout the day of August 18th according to on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Five (5) winners will receive a pair of tickets to see Luke Combs in Cincinnati (tickets for specific date to be determined by WHKO Promotions Department). Value $100. For full rules, CLICK HERE. Sponsor: CMG Radio Operating Company, LLC, 1611 S. Main St., Dayton, 45409





