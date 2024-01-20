Win a Meet & Greet or Backstage Tour for Parker McCollum

K99.1FM Presents Parker McCollum at the Nutter Center.

K99.1FM is excited to present Parker McCollum and his BURN IT DOWN TOUR 2024 at the Wright State Nutter Center, Friday, February 9th! Parker welcomes special guests Corey Kent and George Birge. Buy tickets here.

PLUS, we have two amazing opportunities that could make your concert experience even more memorable.

One lucky K99.1FM listener will win two excellent seats to the show and have a Meet & Greet with Parker McCollum. And another lucky listener will score a Backstage Tour and Sit Side Stage for Parker’s opening songs. Plus, two great seats for the remainder of the show.

Register below for you chance to win. The first winner drawn will win the Meet & Greet and second winner drawn will win the Backstage Tour and Sit Side Stage.





NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 1/20/2024 – 2/4/2024. Open to OHIO residents of Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Randolph, Shelby, Union, Warren, Wayne Counties. Age 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form on the Contests page at K99online.com or on the K99.1FM Mobile App. One (1)”] winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Prize: One (1) winner(s) will receive two tickets to the show and have a Meet & Greet with Parker McCollum; One (1) winner(s) will receive two tickets to the show and a Backstage Tour and Sit Side Stage for Parker’s opening songs. (ARV: $200). For full rules, CLICK HERE. Sponsor: CMG Radio Operating Company, LLC, 1611 S. Main St., Dayton, 45409



