Win Meet & Greet Passes for HunterGirl at Milano’s

See HunterGirl's K99.1FM Unplugged Performance at Milanos!

K99.1FM welcomes Wheelhouse Records’ HunterGirl, to Milano’s on Brown Street, Monday, November 13th, at Noon.

Register below for your chance to win a pair of Meet & Greet passes and two seats close to the stage, for this amazing K99.1FM Unplugged performance!

Check out HunterGirl’s song, Ain’t About You.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 10/30/2023 – 11/6/2023. Open to OHIO residents of Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Randolph, Shelby, Union, Warren, Wayne Counties. Age 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form on the Contests page at K99online.com or on the K99.1FM Mobile App. One (1)”] winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Prize: Ten (10) winner(s) will receive 2 seats up close and Meet & Greet passes for the Unplugged performance at Milano’s with Hunter Girl. (ARV: $10). For full rules, CLICK HERE. Sponsor: CMG Radio Operating Company, LLC, 1611 S. Main St., Dayton, 45409