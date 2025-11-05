Win a Night Out in Nashville from K99.1FM

Win tickets to the 2025 CMA Awards in Nashville from K99.1FM.

K99.1FM and RECORDS Nashville are hooking up one lucky listener and a guest with tickets to the 59th Annual CMA Awards, in Nashville, Wednesday, November 19th. Plus, you’ll get a two night hotel stay (Nov 18th & 19th).

Register below to win this once-in-a-lifetime road trip for two.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/7/2025 – 11/14/2025 at 12PM. Open to OHIO residents of Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Randolph, Shelby, Union, Warren, Wayne Counties. Age 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form on the Contests page at K99online.com or on the K99.1FM Mobile App. One (1)”] winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Prize: One (1) winner(s) will receive two tickets to the CMA Awards in Nashville and a two night hotel stay, provided by RECORDS Nashville. (ARV: $1500). Personal expenses and taxes responsibility of contest winner. For full rules, CLICK HERE. Sponsor: CMG Radio Operating Company, LLC, 1611 S. Main St., Dayton, 45409

