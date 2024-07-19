Win a pair of tickets to see Luke Combs at Paycor Stadium

Luke Combs at Paycor Stadium Win tickets to see Luke Combs at Paycor Stadium from K99.1FM!

K99.1FM welcomes Luke Combs for two big show at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Friday, August 2nd, and Saturday, August 3rd. Luke will be joined by special guests Cody Jinks, Charles Wesley Godwin, Hailey Whitters, and The Wilder Blue.

Register below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Saturday’s performance.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 7/19/2024 – 8/1/2024. Open to OHIO residents of Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Randolph, Shelby, Union, Warren, Wayne Counties. Age 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form on the Contests page at K99online.com or on the K99.1FM Mobile App. One (1)”] winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Prize: One (1) winner(s) will receive a pair of tickets to see Luke Combs, Saturday, August 3rd, at Paycor Stadium. (ARV: $70). For full rules, CLICK HERE. Sponsor: CMG Radio Operating Company, LLC, 1611 S. Main St., Dayton, 45409



