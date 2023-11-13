Win passes to Rock The Country Festival in Ashland, Kentucky

Win a pair of weekend passes to the Rock The Country Festival in Ashland, Kentucky in April!

K99.1FM is excited to give you a shot a winning a pair of weekend passes to the Rock The Country Festival at the Boyd County Fairgrounds, in Ashland, Kentucky, April 19th and 20th.

Scheduled to appear at the show include Jason Aldean, Kid Rock, Miranda Lambert, Brantley Gilbert, Travis Tritt, Nelly, Colt Ford, Gavin Adcock, Sadie Bass, Elvie Shane, and Dee Jay Silver.

Register below to win a pair of weekend passes from K99.1FM! You can more details on the tour and buy tickets here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/13/2023 – 4/07/2024. Open to OHIO residents of Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Randolph, Shelby, Union, Warren, Wayne Counties. Age 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form on the Contests page at K99online.com or on the K99.1FM Mobile App. One (1)”] winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Prize: One (1) winner(s) will receive a pair of weekend passes to Rock The Country Festival Show in Ashland, Kentucky. (ARV: $100). For full rules, CLICK HERE. Sponsor: CMG Radio Operating Company, LLC, 1611 S. Main St., Dayton, 45409