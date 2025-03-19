Win tickets to see the PBR Velocity Tour

Win tickets to the PBR from K99.1FM!

K99.1FM welcomes the PBR Velocity Tour to the Nutter Center, this weekend! Register below to win tickets to FRIDAY night’s RODEO at the Nutter Center, at 8pm.

Winners will be contacted via email.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 3/19/2025 5AM to 3/19/2025 11:59PM. Open to OHIO residents of Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Randolph, Shelby, Union, Warren, Wayne Counties. Age 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form on the Contests page at K99online.com or on the K99.1FM Mobile App. One (1)”] winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Prize: One (1) winner(s) will receive four tickets to the PBR rodeo at Nutter Center, Friday, March 21, 2025 (ARV: $150). For full rules, CLICK HERE. Sponsor: CMG Radio Operating Company, LLC, 1611 S. Main St., Dayton, 45409