WIN Pit tickets to see Chase Rice at Rose Music Center

K99.1FM wants to put you in the PIT at the Chase Rice show at the Rose Music Center, Friday, June 13th. Register below for your chance to win a pair of General Admission PIT tickets for the concert.
TWO winners will be chosen at random to each win a pair of PIT tickets to the show.
An additional FIVE winners will be chosen at random to win a pair of standard tickets to the show.
Get more show details or buy tickets here.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 5/23/2025–6/8/2025. Open to OHIO residents of Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Randolph, Shelby, Union, Warren, Wayne Counties. Age 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form on the Contests page at K99online.com or on the K99.1FM Mobile App. Winners will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Prize: TWO (2) winners will be chosen to each win a pair of PIT tickets to the show. An additional FIVE (5) winners will be chosen at random to win a pair of standard tickets to the show. (ARV: $70). For full rules, CLICK HERE. Sponsor: CMG Radio Operating Company, LLC, 1611 S. Main St., Dayton, 45409