Win tickets to the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show

Win tickets to the 50th Anniversary of the Dayton Air Show!

K99.1FM is excited to partner with the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show to celebrate 50 years of high flying action in the Miami Valley!

The Dayton Air Show will take flight June 22 & 23 at the Dayton International Airport. Register below to win a family 4-pack of passes to the show.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 5/14/2024 – 6/21/2024. Open to OHIO residents of Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Randolph, Shelby, Union, Warren, Wayne Counties. Age 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form on the Contests page at K99online.com or on the K99.1FM Mobile App. One (1)”] winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Prize: One (1) winner(s) will receive 4 passes to the Dayton Air Show. (ARV: $100). For full rules, CLICK HERE. Sponsor: CMG Radio Operating Company, LLC, 1611 S. Main St., Dayton, 45409


On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    More From K99.1 FM

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!