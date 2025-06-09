Country Concert '25

K99.1FM welcomes Blake Shelton, Parker McCollum, Brad Paisley, and many other great new country artists to Country Concert ‘25 in Fort Loramie, on July 10th, 11th, and 12th.

See the complete lineup here

How to win tickets to Country Concert ‘25

Listen to New Country Mornings with Nancy and Woody , every morning at 7:10 AM for Country Concert Song of the Day and the approximate time it will play later that day.

When you hear the song play, be the 9th caller at 937-457-0991, and you’ll win a pair of tickets to one of the three days of the concert.

Download the K99.1FM App, and inside, we will give you an exclusive look at what the song of the day is for every day, each week.

Good luck and thanks for listening to K99.1FM!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. June 9-June 27. Open to Ohio and Indiana residents of Union and Wayne County in Indiana, and Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Dark, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Shelby, and Warren Counties in Ohio Age 18+. To enter, listen to WHKO weekdays for cue to call, call 937-457-0991, and be caller 9. One (1) winner per play. One (1) winner each day will receive a pair of tickets to Country Concert ‘25. Odds vary. Value may vary. For full rules, CLICK HERE. Sponsor: CMG Radio Operating Company, LLC, 1611 S. Main St., Dayton, 45409

