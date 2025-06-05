Win Tickets to Hasting Farm Fest 2025

Win tickets from K99.1FM for Hasting Farm Fest 2025!

K99.1FM is excited to partner with Hasting Farm Fest in 2025! Hasting Farm Fest is a country music and community festival in Springfield, happening September 26th and 27th, at the Clark County Fairgrounds.

Register below to win a pair of tickets to the show. Get more information on Hasting Farm Fest and buy tickets here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 6/6/2025-9/26/2025. Open to OHIO residents of Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Randolph, Shelby, Union, Warren, Wayne Counties. Age 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form on the Contests page at K99online.com or on the K99.1FM Mobile App. One (1)”] winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Prize: One (1) winner(s) will receive a pair of tickets to Hasting Farm Fest (ARV: $80). For full rules, CLICK HERE. Sponsor: CMG Radio Operating Company, LLC, 1611 S. Main St., Dayton, 45409