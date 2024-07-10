Win tickets to Hasting Farm Fest from K99.1FM

K99.1FM is partnering with Hasting Farm Fest 2024 at the Clark County Fairgrounds in September!

K991.FM is excited to be partnering with Nashville Singer & Songwriter Kate Hasting, for the first Hasting Farm Fest, benefiting Second Harvest Food Bank, Saturday, September 28th, at the Clark County Fairgrounds. Register below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the show. Get more details or buy tickets on their website.

Catch all the performances, from artists like Deana Carter, Trey Lewis, Hasting, Lance Carpenter, Ian Harrison, Allison Road, Andrew Jannakos, Jon Wayne Hatfield, Ty Cooper, and Tiffany Johnson.

Plus, make sure you attend the Nashville Songwriter Night, Friday, September 27th, at Mother Stewarts Brewing in Springfield.









