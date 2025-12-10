Win tickets to historic Clifton Mill.

Historic Clifton Mill is the perfect place for your next outing or special event. The historical charm of the old mill plus the spectacular views of nature make Historic Clifton Mill a unique place for any type of gathering.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 12/10/2025 – 12/17/2025. Open to OHIO residents of Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Randolph, Shelby, Union, Warren, Wayne Counties. Age 18+. One (1) winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Prize: One (1) winner(s) will receive a family four pack of tickets to Clifton Mill (ARV: $60). Sponsor: CMG Radio Operating Company, LLC, 1611 S. Main St., Dayton, 45409