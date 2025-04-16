WIN Tickets to the K99.1FM Birthday Bash Block Party

K99.1FM's Birthday Bash

K99.1FM is proud to announce this year’s Birthday Bash concert is taking place on Saturday, August 2nd at JD Legends with Priscilla Block and Chase McDaniel! Register below for your chance at winning a pair of tickets to the show.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 4/16/2025 – 8/2/2025. Open to OHIO residents of Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Randolph, Shelby, Union, Warren, Wayne Counties. Age 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form on the Contests page at K99online.com or on the K99.1FM Mobile App. One (1)”] winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Prize: One (1) winner(s) will receive a pair of tickets to the show. (ARV: $80). For full rules, CLICK HERE. Sponsor: CMG Radio Operating Company, LLC, 1611 S. Main St., Dayton, 45409