Win Tickets to the Land of Illusion Haunted Scream Park

Land of Illusion Haunted Scream Park

K99.1FM has your tickets to the always scary Land of Illusion Haunted Scream Park! Be listening to Jordan Knight on K99.1FM from 7pm to Midnight, beginning Monday, September 11th, through Friday, September 15th, for your chance to win a four-pack of tickets.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 9/11/2023-9/15/2023. Open to Ohio and Indiana residents of Union and Wayne County in Indiana, and Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Dark, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Shelby, and Warren Counties in Ohio Age 18+. To enter, listen to WHKO weekdays for cue to call, call 937-457-0991, and be caller 9. One (1) winner per play. Five (5) winners will be selected each week according to on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Five (5) winners will receive FOUR tickets to the Land of Illusion Haunted Scream Park. Value may vary. For full rules, CLICK HERE. Sponsor: CMG Radio Operating Company, LLC, 1611 S. Main St., Dayton, 45409