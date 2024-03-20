Win tickets to see the documentary film "Hate to Love Nickelback"

Hate to Love: Nickelback, tells the authentic story about the band from their humble beginnings in Hanna Alberta, to their explosive global success in 2001 and the highs and lows that followed. The screenings include three never-before-seen performances of Nickelback fan favorites. For tickets and more information visit Nickebackfilm.com.

