Win tickets to see JELLY ROLL at Heritage Bank Center

Win tickets to see Jelly Roll in November from K99.1FM!

K99.1FM welcomes JELLY ROLL and his Beautifully Broken Tour, to Heritage Bank Center, November 4th, with specials guests ERNEST, Shaboozey, and Allie Colleen. Register below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the show.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 6/28/2024 – 11/4/2024. Open to OHIO residents of Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Randolph, Shelby, Union, Warren, Wayne Counties. Age 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form on the Contests page at K99online.com or on the K99.1FM Mobile App. One (1)”] winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Prize: One (1) winner(s) will receive a pair of tickets to the show. (ARV: $120). For full rules, CLICK HERE. Sponsor: CMG Radio Operating Company, LLC, 1611 S. Main St., Dayton, 45409