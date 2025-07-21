Win tickets to see Parker McCollum at the Schottenstein Center in October

Win tickets to see Parker McCollum from K99.1FM!

K99.1FM welcomes Parker McCollum to the Schottenstein Center, Friday October 3rd, with special guests Ashley Cooke and Hudson Westbrook. Register below to win a pair of tickets to the show. For more show details or to buy tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 7/21/2025--10/3/2025. Open to OHIO residents of Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Randolph, Shelby, Union, Warren, Wayne Counties. Age 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form on the Contests page at K99online.com or on the K99.1FM Mobile App. One (1)”] winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Prize: One (1) winner(s) will receive a pair of tickets to see Parker McCollum at Schottenstein Center. (ARV: $120). For full rules, CLICK HERE. Sponsor: CMG Radio Operating Company, LLC, 1611 S. Main St., Dayton, 45409