Win tickets to see Riley Green at Hobart Arena from K99.1FM!

K99.1FM welcomes Riley Green to Troy’s Hobart Arena, Thursday, February 8th, with special guest Ella Langley.

Register below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the show! You can buy tickets here.









NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. [start date] – [end date]. Open to OHIO residents of Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Randolph, Shelby, Union, Warren, Wayne Counties. Age 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form on the Contests page at K99online.com or on the K99.1FM Mobile App. One (1)”] winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Prize: One (1) winner(s) will receive a pair of tickets to see Riley Green at Hobart Arena in Troy, February 8th. (ARV: $70). For full rules, CLICK HERE. Sponsor: CMG Radio Operating Company, LLC, 1611 S. Main St., Dayton, 45409