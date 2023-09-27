WIN Tickets to see Tim McGraw with Carly Pearce at Nationwide Arena

Win tickets from K99.1FM to see Tim McGraw with Carly Pearce at Nationwide Arena in 2024!

K99.1FM welcomes the legendary Tim McGraw to Nationwide Arena, March 23, 2024, with special guest Carly Pearce.

Register below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the show. You can buy tickets here.





NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 9/27/2023-3/17/2024. Open to OHIO residents of Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Randolph, Shelby, Union, Warren, Wayne Counties. Age 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form on the Contests page at K99online.com or on the K99.1FM Mobile App. One (1)”] winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Prize: One (1) winner(s) will receive a pair of tickets to see Tim McGraw at Nationwide Arena. (ARV: $80). For full rules, CLICK HERE. Sponsor: CMG Radio Operating Company, LLC, 1611 S. Main St., Dayton, 45409



