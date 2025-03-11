Win tickets to see Zac Brown Band & Brantley Gilbert at TQL Stadium

Win tickets to see Zac Brown Band at TQL Stadium in May!

K99.1FM welcomes Zac Brown Band, with special guest Brantley Gilbert, to TQL Stadium, May 16th. Pre-sale tickets begin Thursday, January 30th at 10AM, then the public on-sale begins Monday, February 3rd, at 10AM. Register below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the show.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 1/27/2025 – 5/16/2025. Open to OHIO residents of Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Randolph, Shelby, Union, Warren, Wayne Counties. Age 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form on the Contests page at K99online.com or on the K99.1FM Mobile App. One (1)”] winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Prize: One (1) winner(s) will receive a pair of tickets to see Zac Brown Band. (ARV: $70). For full rules, CLICK HERE. Sponsor: CMG Radio Operating Company, LLC, 1611 S. Main St., Dayton, 45409