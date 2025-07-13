Win tickets to the VOA Country Music Fest

Win tickets to the VOA Country Music Festival from K99.1FM!

K99.1FM is excited to announce we’re partnering with the Voices of America Country Music Fest to give you a chance to win the hottest ticket of the summer!

VOA Country Music Fest is bringing 35 of Country Music’s favorite artists to West Chester, OH August 7th-10th. Performers include Carrie Underwood, Darius Rucker, HARDY, Bailey Zimmerman, Shaboozey, Nate Smith, Carly Pearce and more!

Register below for your chance to win a pair of weekend passes to the festival.

Single day and weekend passes are available now. Secure your spot before passes sell out!

All weekend pass holders get the Thursday Kick Off Night free.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 7/13/2025 – 8/3/2025. Open to Ohio and Indiana residents of Union and Wayne County in Indiana, and Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Dark, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Shelby, and Warren Counties in Ohio Age 18+. To enter, listen to WHKO weekdays for cue to call, call 937-457-0991, and be caller 9. One (1) winner per play. Five (5) winners will be selected each week according to on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: One winner will receive two weekend passes to the VOA Country Music Fest (Valued: $500). For full rules, CLICK HERE. Sponsor: CMG Radio Operating Company, LLC, 1611 S. Main St., Dayton, 45409