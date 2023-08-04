Win Tickets To The Voices of America Country Music Fest

K99.1FM is giving you a shot to win a pair of 3-day all-session tickets to the Voices of America Country Music Fest, August 10-13th, in West Chester, Ohio. Register below for your chance to win!

You can also win by listening to K99.1FM! When you hear the song “Roll On” by Alabama, be the 9th caller at 937-457-0991. You’ll win a pair of tickets to the show!

Full Festival Lineup

Thursday, August 10th

6:30 PM - Kevin McCoy

8:00 PM - Chris Lane

9:30 PM - Riley Green

Friday, August 11th

1:30 PM - 4 Low - Straight From Nashville Stage

2:30 PM - Alexis Gomez - Straight From Nashville Stage

3:00 PM - Tyler Braden

3:30 PM - Lauren Watkins - Straight From Nashville Stage

4:30 PM - Austin Snell

5:00 PM - John Morgan

6:30 PM - Seaforth

8:00 PM - Chase Rice

9:30 PM - Alabama

Saturday, August 12th

1:00 PM - Blake Tyler - Straight From Nashville Stage

1:30 PM - Dalton Dover - Straight From Nashville Stage

2:00 PM - Megan Moroney - Straight From Nashville Stage

3:00 PM - Drake Milligan

3:30 PM - Matt Stell - Straight From Nashville Stage

4:00 PM - Frank Ray

5:00 PM - Jo Dee Messina

6:30 PM - Gabby Barrett

8:00 PM - Chris Young

9:30 PM - Old Dominion

Sunday, August 13th

1:00 PM - Michelle Robinson - Straight From Nashville Stage

1:30 PM - Matt Schuster - Straight From Nashville Stage

2:00 PM - Shelby Darrall - Straight From Nashville Stage

3:00 PM - Tyler Booth

3:30 PM - Chayce Beckham - Straight From Nashville Stage

4:00 PM - Ashland Craft

5:00 PM - Niko Moon

6:30 PM - Lainey Wilson

8:00 PM - Jake Owen

9:30 PM - Dan + Shay

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS BELOW





Map of Voice Of America Park

ON-AIR PRIZE GIVEAWAY RULES:

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 8/5/2023-8/9/2023. Open to Ohio and Indiana residents of Union and Wayne County in Indiana, and Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Dark, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Shelby, and Warren Counties in Ohio Age 18+. To enter, listen to WHKO weekdays for cue to call, call 937-457-0991, and be caller 9. One (1) winner per play will be selected each week according to on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: One (1) winner will receive a pair of tickets the Voices of America Country Music Fest. (ARV: $70). For full rules, CLICK HERE. Sponsor: CMG Radio Operating Company, LLC, 1611 S. Main St., Dayton, 45409

ONLINE/APP CONTEST RULES:

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 8/5/2023-8/9/2023. Open to OHIO residents of Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Randolph, Shelby, Union, Warren, Wayne Counties. Age 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form on the Contests page at K99online.com or on the K99.1FM Mobile App. One (1) winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Prize: One (1) winner(s) will receive a pair of tickets the Voices of America Country Music Fest. (ARV: $70). For full rules, CLICK HERE. Sponsor: CMG Radio Operating Company, LLC, 1611 S. Main St., Dayton, 45409





