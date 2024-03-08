Win tickets to World Championship Ice Racing at Hobart Arena

K99.1FM has your opportunity to win a family four-pack of tickets to World Championship ICE Racing, Saturday, March 23rd, at Troy’s Hobart Arena. See the biggest names in professional motorcycle ICE racing. Witness motorcycle and quad racers shred the arena’s solid ice track with over 2000 razor-sharp studs in their tires.

Register below for your chance to win! Buy tickets here.

Tickets are just $7 for kids and you can join the Pit Party, starting at 5:30 pm, for an additional $5. The Pit Party gets you access to hang out with the riders and their crew and take home autographs and amazing memories!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 3/11/2024 – 3/22/2024. Open to OHIO residents of Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Randolph, Shelby, Union, Warren, Wayne Counties. Age 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form on the Contests page at K99online.com or on the K99.1FM Mobile App. One (1)”] winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Prize: One (1) winner(s) will receive a four pack of tickets to the World Championship Ice Racing at Hobart Arena March 23 (ARV: $68). For full rules, CLICK HERE. Sponsor: CMG Radio Operating Company, LLC, 1611 S. Main St., Dayton, 45409