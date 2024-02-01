Win a trip to Vegas to see Carrie Underwood from K99.1FM!

K99.1FM is giving you a chance to win a trip to see Carrie Underwood REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency.

Carrie Underwood is returning to Las Vegas with her critically-acclaimed production, REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World Theatre and you could be there!

Enter below for your chance to win a trip for two which includes:

A two-night stay at Resorts World Las Vegas

Two tickets to Carrie Underwood: REFLECTION at Resorts World Theatre.

A $1000 AMEX Travel Card to cover your flights.

Tickets for performances from March 6 to October 26, 2024 are now on sale at axs.com and rwlasvegas.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 2/5/2024-3/3/2024. Open to OHIO residents of Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Randolph, Shelby, Union, Warren, Wayne Counties. Age 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form on the Contests page at K99online.com or on the K99.1FM Mobile App. One (1)”] winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Prize: One (1) winner(s) will receive the Grand Prize Package as described in Official Rules. ARV: $1,950. For full rules Official Rules Here. Sponsor: CMG Radio Operating Company, LLC, 1611 S. Main St., Dayton, 45409







