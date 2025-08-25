Win a VIP Experience with Little Big Town

Win tickets to see Little Big Town from K99.1FM!

K99.1FM is giving you a shot at an exclusive VIP experience with Little Big Town, at their upcoming show at Riverbend Music Center, September 11th! Register below for your chance to win:

  • 2 tickets in the 4th row
  • Go on a guided backstage tour and see first-hand what it takes to bring the production to life each night!**
  • Group photo on the stage**
  • First drink on us with one voucher to the concession stand**
  • Limited edition tour poster
  • VIP-exclusive Little Big Town gift item and laminate
  • Photo opportunity in front of the VIP backdrop to celebrate your night**
  • Pre-show tour merchandise shopping opportunity
  • Dedicated check-in and on-site VIP team

*Locations may vary by venue. **No artist participation. ***Local liquor laws apply.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. August 25 - September 7. Open to OHIO residents of Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Randolph, Shelby, Union, Warren, Wayne Counties. Age 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form on the Contests page at K99online.com or on the K99.1FM Mobile App. One (1)”] winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Prize: One (1) winner(s) will receive the Little Big Town VIP Experience. (ARV: $500). For full rules, CLICK HERE. Sponsor: CMG Radio Operating Company, LLC, 1611 S. Main St., Dayton, 45409

