Win VIP Seating and Meet & Greet Passes for the Country Legends Festival

Win Tickets To The Country Legends Music Festival

K99.1FM welcomes the Country Legends Festival to West Liberty, Ohio Saturday, August 31st. The festival features Tracy Lawrence, Diamond Rio, Chris Cagle, and Blackhawk! K99.1FM is giving away an amazing package to one lucky K99.1FM listener, which includes:

Four (4) Tickets in VIP Seating

Four (4) Meet & Greet Passes (artists TBD)

Access to private bar and restrooms

VIP Parking Pass for one (1) vehicle

Register below to win this once in a lifetime concert prize package!





NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 8/13/2024 – 8/28/2024. Open to OHIO residents of Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Randolph, Shelby, Union, Warren, Wayne Counties. Age 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form on the Contests page at K99online.com or on the K99.1FM Mobile App. One (1)”] winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Prize: One winner will receive the Prize Package Listed Above. (ARV: $500). For full rules, CLICK HERE. Sponsor: CMG Radio Operating Company, LLC, 1611 S. Main St., Dayton, 45409