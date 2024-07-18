Win a VIP table for 6 and transportation to Franklin Fest from K99.1FM

Win a VIP Table for 6 people from K99.1FM!

K99.1FM has partnered with J.D. Legends to give you a chance to win a V.I.P. table for 6 people, plus transportation, for the 2024 Franklin Fest, happening Saturday, July 27th, at J.D. Legends in Franklin. We’ll also be giving away several pairs of tickets to the show to multiple winners.

Franklin Fest will feature performances by Rayne Johnson, Jake Roberts, Benny Hill, Michelle Robinson, Love Bomb, Kevin McCoy, and the Lov Locz Band.

Register below for your chance to win the V.I.P. table for 6 people and transportation, and to win a pair of tickets to the show.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 7/15/2024 – 7/23/2027. Open to OHIO residents of Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Randolph, Shelby, Union, Warren, Wayne Counties. Age 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form on the Contests page at K99online.com or on the K99.1FM Mobile App. One (1)”] winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Prize: One (1) winner(s) will receive a VIP table for 6 people and transportation to the show (sprinter van pickup within 30-45 mile radius of venue. (ARV: $500). Five (5) winner(s) will receive a pair of tickets to Franklin Fest. (ARV: $70) For full rules, CLICK HERE. Sponsor: CMG Radio Operating Company, LLC, 1611 S. Main St., Dayton, 45409

On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!