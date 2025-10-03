WIN VIP Tickets to Vintage Market Days

Win VIP Tickets to Vintage Market Days from K99.1FM

K99.1FM has your chance to win tickets to the Vintage Market Days of Dayton-Cincinnati, the weekend of October 24-26, at the Greene County Fairgrounds, 120 Fairground Road, Xenia, Ohio.

Vintage Market Days® is an upscale holiday vintage & vintage-inspired indoor/outdoor market, featuring original art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, handmade treasures, home decor, outdoor furnishings, consumable yummies, seasonal plantings & a little more.

Register below to win VIP tickets to the show.

Win tickets to Vintage Market Days from K99.1FM.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 10/3/2025– 10/19/2025. Open to OHIO residents of Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Randolph, Shelby, Union, Warren, Wayne Counties. Age 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form on the Contests page at K99online.com or on the K99.1FM Mobile App. One (1)”] winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Prize: Six (6) winner(s) will receive two VIP tickets to the Vintage Market Days (ARV: $50). For full rules, CLICK HERE. Sponsor: CMG Radio Operating Company, LLC, 1611 S. Main St., Dayton, 45409

