Win VIP Tickets to Vintage Market Days at the Greene County Fairgrounds, October 25-27.

K99.1FM has your chance to win Vintage Market Days of Dayton-Cincinnati, the weekend of October 25-27, at the Greene County Fairgrounds, 120 Fairground Road, Xenia, Ohio. Come see the Holiday Market, featuring vintage items, vintage-inspired items, architectural salvage, repurposed finds, jewelry & clothing, live music and food trucks.

Register below to win a pair of VIP tickets to this event.

Come to Vintage Market Days and kick off your holiday season!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. September 23, 2024 – October 20, 2024. Open to OHIO residents of Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Randolph, Shelby, Union, Warren, Wayne Counties. Age 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form on the Contests page at K99online.com or on the K99.1FM Mobile App. One (1)”] winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Prize: Six (6) winner(s) will receive a pair of VIP passes to the Vintage Market Day Event. (ARV: $100). For full rules, CLICK HERE. Sponsor: CMG Radio Operating Company, LLC, 1611 S. Main St., Dayton, 45409