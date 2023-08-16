You Could Win $1,000 With The K99.1FM Country Cash Grab Contest

The K99.1FM Country Cash Grab

We’ve got five chances every weekday for you to score $1,000! The K99.1FM Country Cash Grab Contest starts Monday, August 28th, and runs through Friday, October 13th.*. That’s SEVEN WEEKS of chances to win every weekday!

Here’s how you could win from K99.1FM:

Listen to K99.1FM Monday, August 28 through Friday, October 13*, weekdays at 8am, 10am, 12pm (Noon), 2pm, and 5pm

Monday, August 28 through Friday, October 13*, weekdays at and We'll announce a keyword in each of these contest hours

in each of these contest hours You have 15 minutes to enter the keyword on the form below

to enter the keyword on the One lucky nationwide listener will get paid $1,000

*Excluding September 4, 2023 (Labor Day)

NOTE: If the entry form doesn’t load at first or is stuck on spinning please refresh this page.

Download The K99.1FM App from the App Store or Google Play

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 8/28/23–10/13/23 (excl. 9/4/23). Open to legal US res. in listening area(s) for participating Stations; 18+. To enter, listen for the keyword announcements each weekday at designated listen times on participating Stations, visit participating Station website or mobile app (free), and complete entry form within 15 min. of announcement. Standard msg. and data rates apply; app avail. maj. app stores. Limit: 1 entry per listen time. This is a nat’l sweepstakes and each prize drawing is conducted from among all eligible entries received from eligible entrants. Odds vary. Station participation may vary. For participating Stations, listen times, prizes, and Official Rules: : Click Here Official Rules Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, 1601 W. Peachtree St., Atlanta, GA 30309



