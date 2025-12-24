1 dead, 1 in critical after area crash

HAMILTON COUNTY — One person is dead, and another is in critical condition after a crash in Sycamore Township.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. at the intersection of Montgomery and Galbraith roads, which is near Kenwood Towne Centre, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Connor Walchle, 28, was driving a Toyota Corolla at a high rate of speed on Montgomery Road when he clipped a Mercedes on Galbraith Road, left the road, and hit a curb, our news partners at WCPO reported.

The vehicle went airborne, hit several trees and two utility poles, the sheriff’s office said.

Several nearby businesses also had their power and internet affected due to the crash.

