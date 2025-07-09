1 dead, 2 injured after bees attack roofers working at senior living center

ARIZONA — A man is dead, and two others are injured after being attacked by bees while working on the roof of an Arizona senior living center on Monday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Medics responded on July 7 to a Scottsdale, Arizona, living facility on reports that work crew members got stung by bees, according to CBS 5 TV in Arizona.

The man who died has been identified as Nicholas Lopez Soto, 65. Police told CBS 5 that he was stung “numerous times” all over his body, including parts covered by clothing.

They were using a lift to remove stucco from the side column near the roof when a swarm of bees attacked.

TRENDING STORIES:

Investigators said the facility had hired the workers to prepare a side column near the roof area, so the beekeeper could handle the hive, CBS 5 reported.

The other two victims are in stable condition. One man had about two dozen bee stings, while the third man was stung about a dozen times.

CBS 5 says both men are expected to be okay.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group