1 dead, 2 injured after bees attack roofers working at senior living center

bees on a honeycomb
Bee attack FILE PHOTO: 1 dead, 2 injured after bees attack roofers working at senior living center (Darios - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

ARIZONA — A man is dead, and two others are injured after being attacked by bees while working on the roof of an Arizona senior living center on Monday.

Medics responded on July 7 to a Scottsdale, Arizona, living facility on reports that work crew members got stung by bees, according to CBS 5 TV in Arizona.

The man who died has been identified as Nicholas Lopez Soto, 65. Police told CBS 5 that he was stung “numerous times” all over his body, including parts covered by clothing.

They were using a lift to remove stucco from the side column near the roof when a swarm of bees attacked.

Investigators said the facility had hired the workers to prepare a side column near the roof area, so the beekeeper could handle the hive, CBS 5 reported.

The other two victims are in stable condition. One man had about two dozen bee stings, while the third man was stung about a dozen times.

CBS 5 says both men are expected to be okay.

