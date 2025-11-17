2 charged after laser strikes helicopter

MAYSLICK, Kentucky — A Kentucky State Police (KSP) helicopter experienced strikes from a laser on Nov. 3 in Mason County, Kentucky.

The KSP helicopter was responding to a call about a missing 11-year-old, according to a spokesperson.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

During the search for a missing 11-year-old near Mayslick, the pilot and tactical officer were repeatedly struck by a laser beam that was directed at the helicopter from the ground.

The tactical officer possibly sustained physical injury to his eyes as a result of the laser exposure.

The suspects on the ground allegedly fired multiple shots from the ground at the helicopter.

Through the coordinated efforts of the KSP Aircraft Support Branch and local troopers, the two suspects were located and arrested near the 400 block of US 62.

The suspects were identified as Jason McKee, 49, of Mayslick, and Donald W. Boone, 55, of Aberdeen, Ohio.

McKee was charged with wanton endangerment of a police officer, wanton endangerment of a firearm, and laser/vision interference light directed at aircraft with disruptive travel.

Boone was charged with wanton endangerment of a police officer.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group