2 college football players stabbed by teammate

ALABAMA — A University of Alabama - Birmingham football player is in custody after stabbing two of his teammates on Saturday morning, according to the university.

A spokesperson with the university told our sister station, WSB-2 TV, that the incident occurred at the university’s Football Operations Center.

Officials confirmed that the incident was a stabbing, WSB-2 reported.

The injured players are expected to recover, but were taken to the hospital for treatment

In a statement obtained by WSB-2, officials confirmed that the suspect is in custody.

<i>We’re grateful to report that two players injured in an incident this morning at the Football Operations Building are in stable condition. Our thoughts are with them and their families as they recover. The suspect – another player – remains in custody, and an investigation is taking place. The team elected to play today’s game. UAB’s top priority remains the safety and well-being of all of our students. Given patient privacy and the ongoing investigation, we have no further comment at this time.</i> — University of Alabama - Birmingham spokesperson

The stabbing happened just a few hours before the UAB Blazers were set to play their final home game of the season against the University of South Florida Bulls.

The team opted to continue with the game.

Neither the victims’ nor the suspect’s identities have been released.

