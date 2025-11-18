2 facing charges after man hit, killed by car

By WHIO Staff

SHARONVILLE — Two men are facing charges in connection with a deadly crash.

On Nov. 11, Michael Craig was hit by a car on Providence Way in Sharonville.

He died from his injuries the next morning.

An investigation by Sharonville police found that this was intentional and part of an ongoing argument.

Jeremy Van Doren was arrested on a murder charge.

A warrant for complicity (murder) was issued for Justin Fladung.

Anyone with video footage of the crash is asked to contact police at 513-563-1147.

