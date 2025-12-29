The 20 most affordable cities in Ohio to buy a house

Homeownership is fundamental to the American dream. It offers wealth, security, community, and countless other benefits. Yet for many Ohio residents, the dream feels increasingly out of reach—even as incomes rise and mortgage rates fall. Near-record prices have made homes hard to come by and often even harder to afford, leaving buyers and sellers stuck and younger generations priced out.

But affordable pockets still exist. In cities across the state, residents can comfortably spend around 30% of their income or less on housing, which is widely considered the affordable threshold.

To find out where these cities are, Redfin Real Estate ranked the most affordable cities in Ohio, based on their local payment to income ratios. All data is an average for the January-October 2025 period. To see the most affordable cities in the country, read this recent Redfin article.

#1. Huber Heights, Ohio

- Payment to income ratio: 23.3%

- Median sale price: $233,254

- Median household income: $76,551

- Income needed to buy: $59,565

- Median monthly mortgage payment: $1,489

- See homes for sale in Huber Heights on Redfin.com

#2. Cleveland Heights, Ohio

- Payment to income ratio: 23.9%

- Median sale price: $225,485

- Median household income: $72,302

- Income needed to buy: $57,580

- Median monthly mortgage payment: $1,440

- See homes for sale in Cleveland Heights on Redfin.com

#3. Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio

- Payment to income ratio: 23.9%

- Median sale price: $220,517

- Median household income: $70,645

- Income needed to buy: $56,312

- Median monthly mortgage payment: $1,408

- See homes for sale in Cuyahoga Falls on Redfin.com

#4. Beavercreek, Ohio

- Payment to income ratio: 24.3%

- Median sale price: $349,735

- Median household income: $110,064

- Income needed to buy: $89,309

- Median monthly mortgage payment: $2,233

- See homes for sale in Beavercreek on Redfin.com

#5. Stow, Ohio

- Payment to income ratio: 24.8%

- Median sale price: $297,323

- Median household income: $91,933

- Income needed to buy: $75,925

- Median monthly mortgage payment: $1,898

- See homes for sale in Stow on Redfin.com

#6. Massillon, Ohio

- Payment to income ratio: 25.3%

- Median sale price: $182,832

- Median household income: $55,308

- Income needed to buy: $46,689

- Median monthly mortgage payment: $1,167

- See homes for sale in Massillon on Redfin.com

#7. Mentor, Ohio

- Payment to income ratio: 25.5%

- Median sale price: $296,684

- Median household income: $89,202

- Income needed to buy: $75,762

- Median monthly mortgage payment: $1,894

- See homes for sale in Mentor on Redfin.com

#8. Parma, Ohio

- Payment to income ratio: 25.6%

- Median sale price: $225,259

- Median household income: $67,425

- Income needed to buy: $57,523

- Median monthly mortgage payment: $1,438

- See homes for sale in Parma on Redfin.com

#9. North Olmsted, Ohio

- Payment to income ratio: 26.1%

- Median sale price: $290,962

- Median household income: $85,435

- Income needed to buy: $74,301

- Median monthly mortgage payment: $1,858

- See homes for sale in North Olmsted on Redfin.com

#10. Kettering, Ohio

- Payment to income ratio: 26.6%

- Median sale price: $248,767

- Median household income: $71,619

- Income needed to buy: $63,526

- Median monthly mortgage payment: $1,588

- See homes for sale in Kettering on Redfin.com

#11. Brunswick, Ohio

- Payment to income ratio: 28.2%

- Median sale price: $314,185

- Median household income: $85,313

- Income needed to buy: $80,231

- Median monthly mortgage payment: $2,006

- See homes for sale in Brunswick on Redfin.com

#12. Strongsville, Ohio

- Payment to income ratio: 28.5%

- Median sale price: $381,590

- Median household income: $102,574

- Income needed to buy: $97,444

- Median monthly mortgage payment: $2,436

- See homes for sale in Strongsville on Redfin.com

#13. Troy, Ohio

- Payment to income ratio: 28.8%

- Median sale price: $265,113

- Median household income: $70,450

- Income needed to buy: $67,700

- Median monthly mortgage payment: $1,693

- See homes for sale in Troy on Redfin.com

#14. Gahanna, Ohio

- Payment to income ratio: 29.2%

- Median sale price: $404,722

- Median household income: $106,004

- Income needed to buy: $103,351

- Median monthly mortgage payment: $2,584

- See homes for sale in Gahanna on Redfin.com

#15. North Ridgeville, Ohio

- Payment to income ratio: 29.5%

- Median sale price: $362,308

- Median household income: $94,234

- Income needed to buy: $92,520

- Median monthly mortgage payment: $2,313

- See homes for sale in North Ridgeville on Redfin.com

#16. Green, Ohio

- Payment to income ratio: 29.5%

- Median sale price: $357,164

- Median household income: $92,653

- Income needed to buy: $91,206

- Median monthly mortgage payment: $2,280

- See homes for sale in Green on Redfin.com

#17. Hilliard, Ohio

- Payment to income ratio: 30.9%

- Median sale price: $495,849

- Median household income: $122,864

- Income needed to buy: $126,621

- Median monthly mortgage payment: $3,166

- See homes for sale in Hilliard on Redfin.com

#18. Medina, Ohio

- Payment to income ratio: 32.2%

- Median sale price: $320,307

- Median household income: $76,099

- Income needed to buy: $81,794

- Median monthly mortgage payment: $2,045

- See homes for sale in Medina on Redfin.com

#19. Westerville, Ohio

- Payment to income ratio: 32.8%

- Median sale price: $458,009

- Median household income: $107,054

- Income needed to buy: $116,959

- Median monthly mortgage payment: $2,924

- See homes for sale in Westerville on Redfin.com

#20. Lancaster, Ohio

- Payment to income ratio: 33.1%

- Median sale price: $236,867

- Median household income: $54,901

- Income needed to buy: $60,487

- Median monthly mortgage payment: $1,512

- See homes for sale in Lancaster on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.