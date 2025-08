We'll find out the nominees for the 2025 CMA Awards on Sept. 8.

You'll be able to watch the big reveal this year via the Country Music Association's livestream on both Facebook and YouTube.

The 59th annual CMA Awards will take place Nov. 19 at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena and air live on ABC. Tickets go on sale Sept. 5.

So far, the CMA hasn't revealed who'll host this year or unveil the nominees.

