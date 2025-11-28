3 facing charges, 4 injured in tree lighting ceremony shooting

3 facing charges, 4 injured in tree lighting ceremony shooting (tchara - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

CONCORD, North Carolina — On Friday, Nov. 21, in the City of Concord, North Carolina, two suspects allegedly opened fire at a tree lighting ceremony that injured four people.

One of the suspects is a 17-year-old, and the other has been identified as 18-year-old Nasir Ahmad Bostic, according to a spokesperson.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

A third suspect was taken into custody and is being charged as an adult. 17-year-old Keyvyonn Rayshaund Bostic is facing charges of accessory after the fact and inciting a riot. He was not injured during the shooting.

The Concord Police Department said the shooting at the City of Concord Tree Ceremony was not a random act of violence.

The police department said the two shooters involved are known to each other.

Nasir Ahmed Bostic and the 17-year-old suspect are two of the four people who suffered injuries and are both in critical condition.

Warrants for arrest have been made for Nasir Ahmed Bostic for assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injury with intent to kill, and inciting a riot. Bostic will be served his warrants upon his release from the hospital.

The Concord Police Department filed petitions with the North Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice for the 17-year-old suspect.

The petitions include assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injury with intent to kill, and two counts of discharging into an occupied property, inflicting serious injury, and inciting a riot.

Two other 17-year-olds also suffered gunshot wounds and were transported to the hospital. One remains in critical condition, and the other was released.

The shooting is still under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!