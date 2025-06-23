3-year-old shoots, kills teen sleeping

19-year-old dies following shooting in Paulding County
By WHIO Staff

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga — Deputies said a 3-year-old shot and killed a teenager.

The shooting happened around 7 a.m. along Eagles Nest Drive in Paulding County, Georgia.

Detectives spoke with several people who were in the home sleeping at the time.

Deputies said the child found a gun and accidentally fired it, killing a 19-year-old while he was asleep.

“This is a heartbreaking situation for everyone involved. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this incident,” the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office said.

