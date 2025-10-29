The 30 most popular homes for sale in Akron

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of the most popular homes for sale in The Villages, FL.

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.

To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Akron metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.

#1. 3161 Denny Rd, Ravenna, OH 44266

- Views: 678

- List price: $165,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,027

- Price per square foot: $160.66

- See 3161 Denny Rd, Ravenna, OH 44266 on Redfin.com

#2. 1516 Meadowlawn Dr, Macedonia, OH 44056

- Views: 557

- List price: $233,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,247

- Price per square foot: $186.85

- See 1516 Meadowlawn Dr, Macedonia, OH 44056 on Redfin.com

#3. 2626 21st St, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223

- Views: 524

- List price: $179,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,267

- Price per square foot: $141.28

- See 2626 21st St, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223 on Redfin.com

#4. 3546 Robert Burns Dr, Richfield, OH 44286

- Views: 489

- List price: $995,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 3,474

- Price per square foot: $286.41

- See 3546 Robert Burns Dr, Richfield, OH 44286 on Redfin.com

#5. 794 Robinhood Dr, Aurora, OH 44202

- Views: 473

- List price: $325,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: not available

- Price per square foot: not available

- See 794 Robinhood Dr, Aurora, OH 44202 on Redfin.com

#6. 3143 Morewood Rd, Fairlawn, OH 44333

- Views: 437

- List price: $385,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,355

- Price per square foot: $163.48

- See 3143 Morewood Rd, Fairlawn, OH 44333 on Redfin.com

#7. 1785 Fairlawn Knolls Dr, Akron, OH 44313

- Views: 429

- List price: $682,500

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 3,290

- Price per square foot: $207.45

- See 1785 Fairlawn Knolls Dr, Akron, OH 44313 on Redfin.com

#8. 737 Vernon Odom Blvd, Akron, OH 44307

- Views: 421

- List price: $44,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,888

- Price per square foot: $15.55

- See 737 Vernon Odom Blvd, Akron, OH 44307 on Redfin.com

#9. 2043 Conwill Rd, Stow, OH 44224

- Views: 415

- List price: $269,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,505

- Price per square foot: $107.74

- See 2043 Conwill Rd, Stow, OH 44224 on Redfin.com

#10. 1020 Robinson Ave, Coventry, OH 44203

- Views: 414

- List price: $149,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,088

- Price per square foot: $137.78

- See 1020 Robinson Ave, Coventry, OH 44203 on Redfin.com

#11. 2619 E Aurora Rd, Twinsburg, OH 44087

- Views: 406

- List price: $339,900

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,192

- Price per square foot: $155.06

- See 2619 E Aurora Rd, Twinsburg, OH 44087 on Redfin.com

#12. 3590 E Aurora Rd, Twinsburg, OH 44087

- Views: 404

- List price: $499,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,085

- Price per square foot: $239.76

- See 3590 E Aurora Rd, Twinsburg, OH 44087 on Redfin.com

#13. 2120 Ridgewood Rd, Akron, OH 44313

- Views: 399

- List price: $650,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,244

- Price per square foot: $289.66

- See 2120 Ridgewood Rd, Akron, OH 44313 on Redfin.com

#14. 3288 Spring Valley Rd, Akron, OH 44333

- Views: 398

- List price: $543,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,137

- Price per square foot: $173.10

- See 3288 Spring Valley Rd, Akron, OH 44333 on Redfin.com

#15. 7571 Silverleaf Ct, Sagamore Hills, OH 44067

- Views: 397

- List price: $499,500

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,968

- Price per square foot: $253.81

- See 7571 Silverleaf Ct, Sagamore Hills, OH 44067 on Redfin.com

#16. 254 Bridgewater Cir, Hudson, OH 44236

- Views: 389

- List price: $599,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 3,012

- Price per square foot: $199.17

- See 254 Bridgewater Cir, Hudson, OH 44236 on Redfin.com

#17. 5974 Anna Lee Dr, Hudson, OH 44236

- Views: 388

- List price: $487,700

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,128

- Price per square foot: $229.18

- See 5974 Anna Lee Dr, Hudson, OH 44236 on Redfin.com

#18. 982 W Garfield Rd, Aurora, OH 44202

- Views: 381

- List price: $294,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,422

- Price per square foot: $206.75

- See 982 W Garfield Rd, Aurora, OH 44202 on Redfin.com

#19. 3584 Brookside Rd, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221

- Views: 379

- List price: $164,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,176

- Price per square foot: $140.22

- See 3584 Brookside Rd, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221 on Redfin.com

#20. 649 S Medina Line Rd, Copley, OH 44321

- Views: 371

- List price: $575,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,972

- Price per square foot: $291.58

- See 649 S Medina Line Rd, Copley, OH 44321 on Redfin.com

#21. 439 Port Dr, Akron, OH 44319

- Views: 369

- List price: $259,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,073

- Price per square foot: $242.22

- See 439 Port Dr, Akron, OH 44319 on Redfin.com

#22. 3381 Barrett Rd, Akron, OH 44333

- Views: 366

- List price: $425,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,272

- Price per square foot: $187.06

- See 3381 Barrett Rd, Akron, OH 44333 on Redfin.com

#23. 4735 Bellbrook Dr, Copley, OH 44321

- Views: 359

- List price: $949,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 3,480

- Price per square foot: $272.70

- See 4735 Bellbrook Dr, Copley, OH 44321 on Redfin.com

#24. 1096 Cookhill Cir, Green, OH 44312

- Views: 346

- List price: $315,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,518

- Price per square foot: $207.51

- See 1096 Cookhill Cir, Green, OH 44312 on Redfin.com

#25. 100 Hazel Dr, Northfield, OH 44067

- Views: 334

- List price: $250,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: not available

- Price per square foot: not available

- See 100 Hazel Dr, Northfield, OH 44067 on Redfin.com

#26. 1009 Oak Tree Rd, Akron, OH 44320

- Views: 328

- List price: $279,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,488

- Price per square foot: $188.10

- See 1009 Oak Tree Rd, Akron, OH 44320 on Redfin.com

#27. 736 Hampton Ridge Dr, Akron, OH 44313

- Views: 322

- List price: $280,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,000

- Price per square foot: $140.00

- See 736 Hampton Ridge Dr, Akron, OH 44313 on Redfin.com

#28. 3429 Brookpoint Ln, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223

- Views: 320

- List price: $230,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,326

- Price per square foot: $173.45

- See 3429 Brookpoint Ln, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223 on Redfin.com

#29. 2520 Holgate Rd, Akron, OH 44313

- Views: 319

- List price: $375,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,244

- Price per square foot: $167.11

- See 2520 Holgate Rd, Akron, OH 44313 on Redfin.com

#30. 7603 Red Fox Trl, Hudson, OH 44236

- Views: 319

- List price: $669,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,143

- Price per square foot: $212.85

- See 7603 Red Fox Trl, Hudson, OH 44236 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.