The 30 most popular homes for sale in Canton

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.
To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Canton metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.
#1. 502 Fohl St, SW Canton, OH 44706
- Views: 294
- List price: $189,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,835
- Price per square foot: $103.49
- See 502 Fohl St, SW Canton, OH 44706 on Redfin.com
#2. 831 27th St, NE Massillon, OH 44646
- Views: 256
- List price: $295,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,048
- Price per square foot: $144.04
- See 831 27th St, NE Massillon, OH 44646 on Redfin.com
#3. 1006 44th St, NW Canton, OH 44709
- Views: 237
- List price: $150,000
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,092
- Price per square foot: $137.36
- See 1006 44th St, NW Canton, OH 44709 on Redfin.com
#4. 5225 Loma Linda Ln, NE Canton, OH 44714
- Views: 233
- List price: $525,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 4,046
- Price per square foot: $129.76
- See 5225 Loma Linda Ln, NE Canton, OH 44714 on Redfin.com
#5. 3461 Donegal Dr, NE Canton, OH 44721
- Views: 218
- List price: $255,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,320
- Price per square foot: $193.18
- See 3461 Donegal Dr, NE Canton, OH 44721 on Redfin.com
#6. 723 40th St, NW Canton, OH 44709
- Views: 217
- List price: $179,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,448
- Price per square foot: $123.62
- See 723 40th St, NW Canton, OH 44709 on Redfin.com
#7. 425 Tonawanda Trl, SW Hartville, OH 44632
- Views: 209
- List price: $264,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,036
- Price per square foot: $130.11
- See 425 Tonawanda Trl, SW Hartville, OH 44632 on Redfin.com
#8. 3990 Edison St, NE Hartville, OH 44632
- Views: 208
- List price: $315,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,820
- Price per square foot: $173.08
- See 3990 Edison St, NE Hartville, OH 44632 on Redfin.com
#9. 6810 Graystone Cir, NW Canton, OH 44718
- Views: 208
- List price: $515,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,862
- Price per square foot: $133.35
- See 6810 Graystone Cir, NW Canton, OH 44718 on Redfin.com
#10. 3012 16th St, NW Canton, OH 44708
- Views: 205
- List price: $159,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,248
- Price per square foot: $128.13
- See 3012 16th St, NW Canton, OH 44708 on Redfin.com
#11. 5550 West Blvd, NW Canton, OH 44718
- Views: 200
- List price: $629,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,134
- Price per square foot: $295.17
- See 5550 West Blvd, NW Canton, OH 44718 on Redfin.com
#12. 1706 40th St, NW Canton, OH 44709
- Views: 196
- List price: $159,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,485
- Price per square foot: $107.68
- See 1706 40th St, NW Canton, OH 44709 on Redfin.com
#13. 3509 38th St, NW Canton, OH 44718
- Views: 195
- List price: $179,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,456
- Price per square foot: $123.56
- See 3509 38th St, NW Canton, OH 44718 on Redfin.com
#14. 12235 Cantburg Ave, NW Uniontown, OH 44685
- Views: 192
- List price: $489,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,692
- Price per square foot: $181.98
- See 12235 Cantburg Ave, NW Uniontown, OH 44685 on Redfin.com
#15. 810 Mount Pleasant St, NW Clinton, OH 44216
- Views: 189
- List price: $675,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 3,389
- Price per square foot: $199.17
- See 810 Mount Pleasant St, NW Clinton, OH 44216 on Redfin.com
#16. 1306 Milford St, NE Canton, OH 44714
- Views: 188
- List price: $184,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,416
- Price per square foot: $130.58
- See 1306 Milford St, NE Canton, OH 44714 on Redfin.com
#17. 4098 Roswell Rd, SW Dellroy, OH 44620
- Views: 186
- List price: $295,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,728
- Price per square foot: $170.72
- See 4098 Roswell Rd, SW Dellroy, OH 44620 on Redfin.com
#18. 140 5th St, NE North Canton, OH 44720
- Views: 179
- List price: $229,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,199
- Price per square foot: $104.55
- See 140 5th St, NE North Canton, OH 44720 on Redfin.com
#19. 1905 Hampshire Cir, NW Uniontown, OH 44685
- Views: 179
- List price: $399,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,242
- Price per square foot: $178.37
- See 1905 Hampshire Cir, NW Uniontown, OH 44685 on Redfin.com
#20. 1435 12th St, NW Canton, OH 44703
- Views: 178
- List price: $150,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,352
- Price per square foot: $110.95
- See 1435 12th St, NW Canton, OH 44703 on Redfin.com
#21. 4727 15th St, NW Canton, OH 44708
- Views: 177
- List price: $239,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,412
- Price per square foot: $169.90
- See 4727 15th St, NW Canton, OH 44708 on Redfin.com
#22. 7875 Bentler Ave, NE Louisville, OH 44721
- Views: 177
- List price: $465,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,848
- Price per square foot: $251.62
- See 7875 Bentler Ave, NE Louisville, OH 44721 on Redfin.com
#23. 1010 Las Olas Blvd, NW North Canton, OH 44720
- Views: 175
- List price: $275,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,572
- Price per square foot: $174.94
- See 1010 Las Olas Blvd, NW North Canton, OH 44720 on Redfin.com
#24. 3048 Wright Rd, NW Uniontown, OH 44685
- Views: 173
- List price: $389,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,266
- Price per square foot: $172.07
- See 3048 Wright Rd, NW Uniontown, OH 44685 on Redfin.com
#25. 309 15th St, NW Massillon, OH 44647
- Views: 172
- List price: $159,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,152
- Price per square foot: $138.80
- See 309 15th St, NW Massillon, OH 44647 on Redfin.com
#26. 3934 Frazer Ave, NW Canton, OH 44709
- Views: 169
- List price: $312,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,502
- Price per square foot: $125.06
- See 3934 Frazer Ave, NW Canton, OH 44709 on Redfin.com
#27. 14015 Stimmel St, NE Paris, OH 44669
- Views: 168
- List price: $379,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,664
- Price per square foot: $228.31
- See 14015 Stimmel St, NE Paris, OH 44669 on Redfin.com
#28. 1625 Market Ave, N Canton, OH 44714
- Views: 168
- List price: $204,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,752
- Price per square foot: $74.45
- See 1625 Market Ave, N Canton, OH 44714 on Redfin.com
#29. 1812 Frazer Ave, NW Canton, OH 44709
- Views: 166
- List price: $179,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 2,012
- Price per square foot: $88.97
- See 1812 Frazer Ave, NW Canton, OH 44709 on Redfin.com
#30. 3858 Cranwood St, NW North Canton, OH 44720
- Views: 165
- List price: $699,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,628
- Price per square foot: $266.32
- See 3858 Cranwood St, NW North Canton, OH 44720 on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.