The 30 most popular homes for sale in Cincinnati

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of the most popular homes for sale in

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.

To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Cincinnati metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.

#1. 10451 Grand Oaks Ln, Montgomery, OH 45242

- Views: 1,538

- List price: $1,500,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 5 | Square feet: 9,005

- Price per square foot: $166.57

- See 10451 Grand Oaks Ln, Montgomery, OH 45242 on Redfin.com

#2. 7402 Timber Wolf Dr, Franklin Twp, OH 45005

- Views: 973

- List price: $299,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,934

- Price per square foot: $155.07

- See 7402 Timber Wolf Dr, Franklin Twp, OH 45005 on Redfin.com

#3. 7900 Annesdale Dr, Indian Hill, OH 45243

- Views: 893

- List price: $2,699,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 5.5 | Square feet: 9,067

- Price per square foot: $297.67

- See 7900 Annesdale Dr, Indian Hill, OH 45243 on Redfin.com

#4. 6069 Middleboro Rd, Harlan Twp, OH 45107

- Views: 890

- List price: $495,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,242

- Price per square foot: $220.79

- See 6069 Middleboro Rd, Harlan Twp, OH 45107 on Redfin.com

#5. 59 Ferndale Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45216

- Views: 854

- List price: $150,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,777

- Price per square foot: $84.41

- See 59 Ferndale Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45216 on Redfin.com

#6. 6788 Summer Field Dr, Mason, OH 45040

- Views: 838

- List price: $685,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 5,431

- Price per square foot: $126.13

- See 6788 Summer Field Dr, Mason, OH 45040 on Redfin.com

#7. 5062 Orangelawn Dr, Delhi Twp, OH 45238

- Views: 815

- List price: $198,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,164

- Price per square foot: $91.91

- See 5062 Orangelawn Dr, Delhi Twp, OH 45238 on Redfin.com

#8. 745 Avon Fields Ln, Cincinnati, OH 45229

- Views: 791

- List price: $660,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 2,862

- Price per square foot: $230.61

- See 745 Avon Fields Ln, Cincinnati, OH 45229 on Redfin.com

#9. 5700 Samstone Ct, Blue Ash, OH 45242

- Views: 755

- List price: $650,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,113

- Price per square foot: $208.80

- See 5700 Samstone Ct, Blue Ash, OH 45242 on Redfin.com

#10. 3290 Observatory Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45208

- Views: 755

- List price: $824,900

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 3,214

- Price per square foot: $256.66

- See 3290 Observatory Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45208 on Redfin.com

#11. 8234 Voltaire Ct, Waynesville, OH 45068

- Views: 753

- List price: $12,700,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 5 | Square feet: 15,246

- Price per square foot: $833.01

- See 8234 Voltaire Ct, Waynesville, OH 45068 on Redfin.com

#12. 5565 Ehrling Rd, Columbia Twp, OH 45227

- Views: 734

- List price: $139,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,168

- Price per square foot: $119.78

- See 5565 Ehrling Rd, Columbia Twp, OH 45227 on Redfin.com

#13. 6201 Cambridge Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45230

- Views: 722

- List price: $379,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,808

- Price per square foot: $210.12

- See 6201 Cambridge Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45230 on Redfin.com

#14. 654 Doepke Ln, Springfield Twp., OH 45231

- Views: 687

- List price: $469,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,730

- Price per square foot: $171.79

- See 654 Doepke Ln, Springfield Twp., OH 45231 on Redfin.com

#15. 8676 Brittany Dr, Sycamore Twp, OH 45242

- Views: 682

- List price: $575,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,520

- Price per square foot: $228.17

- See 8676 Brittany Dr, Sycamore Twp, OH 45242 on Redfin.com

#16. 15 Old Orchard Ln, Indian Hill, OH 45242

- Views: 676

- List price: $3,250,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 6.5 | Square feet: 7,368

- Price per square foot: $441.10

- See 15 Old Orchard Ln, Indian Hill, OH 45242 on Redfin.com

#17. 1031 E Rookwood Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45208

- Views: 675

- List price: $1,799,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 5,042

- Price per square foot: $356.98

- See 1031 E Rookwood Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45208 on Redfin.com

#18. 2232 St, Rt 222 Tate Twp, OH 45157

- Views: 673

- List price: $150,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,510

- Price per square foot: $99.34

- See 2232 St, Rt 222 Tate Twp, OH 45157 on Redfin.com

#19. 200 Sycamore Creek Dr, Springboro, OH 45066

- Views: 670

- List price: $459,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 3,603

- Price per square foot: $127.39

- See 200 Sycamore Creek Dr, Springboro, OH 45066 on Redfin.com

#20. 1318 Franklin Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45237

- Views: 655

- List price: $89,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,874

- Price per square foot: $47.97

- See 1318 Franklin Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45237 on Redfin.com

#21. 3540 Clifton Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45220

- Views: 650

- List price: $1,199,900

- Beds: 7 | Baths: 5 | Square feet: 8,650

- Price per square foot: $138.72

- See 3540 Clifton Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45220 on Redfin.com

#22. 9471 Deardoff Rd, Franklin Twp, OH 45005

- Views: 646

- List price: $399,900

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,632

- Price per square foot: $151.94

- See 9471 Deardoff Rd, Franklin Twp, OH 45005 on Redfin.com

#23. 3975 Mt Carmel Rd, Anderson Twp, OH 45244

- Views: 637

- List price: $270,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,696

- Price per square foot: $159.20

- See 3975 Mt Carmel Rd, Anderson Twp, OH 45244 on Redfin.com

#24. 7154 Goldengate Dr, Anderson Twp, OH 45244

- Views: 636

- List price: $325,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,476

- Price per square foot: $131.26

- See 7154 Goldengate Dr, Anderson Twp, OH 45244 on Redfin.com

#25. 1869 Ashbrook Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45238

- Views: 626

- List price: $149,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,227

- Price per square foot: $66.91

- See 1869 Ashbrook Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45238 on Redfin.com

#26. 8303 Weller Rd, Montgomery, OH 45242

- Views: 609

- List price: $589,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 3,008

- Price per square foot: $196.11

- See 8303 Weller Rd, Montgomery, OH 45242 on Redfin.com

#27. 2739 Westbrook Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45211

- Views: 602

- List price: $140,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,467

- Price per square foot: $95.43

- See 2739 Westbrook Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45211 on Redfin.com

#28. 3246 Observatory Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45208

- Views: 600

- List price: $1,075,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,327

- Price per square foot: $461.97

- See 3246 Observatory Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45208 on Redfin.com

#29. 8931 Terwilligers Trl, Montgomery, OH 45249

- Views: 596

- List price: $899,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 5 | Square feet: 4,848

- Price per square foot: $185.62

- See 8931 Terwilligers Trl, Montgomery, OH 45249 on Redfin.com

#30. 4644 Belleview Ave, Blue Ash, OH 45242

- Views: 595

- List price: $500,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,977

- Price per square foot: $252.91

- See 4644 Belleview Ave, Blue Ash, OH 45242 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.