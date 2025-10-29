The 30 most popular homes for sale in Cleveland

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.

To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Cleveland metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.

#1. 2875 Chagrin River Rd, Hunting Valley, OH 44022

- Views: 17,514

- List price: $17,995,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 10 | Square feet: 20,686

- Price per square foot: $869.91

#2. 2831 Fairmount Blvd, # 2831 Cleveland Heights, OH 44118

- Views: 819

- List price: $1,499,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 5,129

- Price per square foot: $292.26

#3. 9929 Chillicothe Rd, Kirtland, OH 44094

- Views: 729

- List price: $299,500

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,745

- Price per square foot: $109.11

#4. 8405 Lucerne Dr, Chagrin Falls, OH 44023

- Views: 688

- List price: $699,995

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 2,800

- Price per square foot: $250.00

#5. 38038 Ridge Rd, Willoughby, OH 44094

- Views: 658

- List price: $450,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,608

- Price per square foot: $172.55

#6. 10770 Locust Grove Dr, Chardon, OH 44024

- Views: 648

- List price: $750,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 3,391

- Price per square foot: $221.17

#7. 428 Prospect St, Wellington, OH 44090

- Views: 640

- List price: $264,900

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: not available

- Price per square foot: not available

#8. 62 W Bel Meadow Ln, Chagrin Falls, OH 44022

- Views: 638

- List price: $339,999

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: not available

- Price per square foot: not available

#9. 526 Vineland Rd, Bay Village, OH 44140

- Views: 631

- List price: $1,195,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 3,360

- Price per square foot: $355.65

#10. 3356 Daleford Rd, Shaker Heights, OH 44120

- Views: 616

- List price: $295,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,082

- Price per square foot: $141.69

#11. 11242 Old State Rd, Chardon, OH 44024

- Views: 611

- List price: $299,999

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,860

- Price per square foot: $161.29

#12. 3451 W 98th St, Cleveland, OH 44102

- Views: 605

- List price: $115,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,446

- Price per square foot: $79.53

#13. 11235 Pekin Rd, Newbury, OH 44065

- Views: 603

- List price: $365,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,640

- Price per square foot: $138.26

#14. 20962 Sydenham Rd, Shaker Heights, OH 44122

- Views: 584

- List price: $1,499,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 3,782

- Price per square foot: $396.35

#15. 561 Upland Rd, Bay Village, OH 44140

- Views: 582

- List price: $949,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 2,580

- Price per square foot: $368.18

#16. 6248 S Woodlane Dr, Mayfield Village, OH 44143

- Views: 572

- List price: $284,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,691

- Price per square foot: $168.48

#17. 3706 Woodway Ave, Parma, OH 44134

- Views: 566

- List price: $165,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,454

- Price per square foot: $113.48

#18. 2736 Green Rd, Shaker Heights, OH 44122

- Views: 562

- List price: $400,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,888

- Price per square foot: $138.50

#19. 13800 Fairhill Rd, # 515 Shaker Heights, OH 44120

- Views: 554

- List price: $34,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,053

- Price per square foot: $32.29

#20. 13901 Larchmere Blvd, Shaker Heights, OH 44120

- Views: 548

- List price: $459,900

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,524

- Price per square foot: $182.21

#21. 2234 Olive Ave, Lakewood, OH 44107

- Views: 520

- List price: $339,999

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,314

- Price per square foot: $258.75

#22. 10718 Drexel Ave, Cleveland, OH 44108

- Views: 516

- List price: $65,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,986

- Price per square foot: $21.77

#23. 8145 Chagrin Rd, Chagrin Falls, OH 44023

- Views: 514

- List price: $564,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,900

- Price per square foot: $194.79

#24. 31105 Roxbury Park Dr, Bay Village, OH 44140

- Views: 514

- List price: $875,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,768

- Price per square foot: $232.22

#25. 21262 S Woodland Rd, Shaker Heights, OH 44122

- Views: 504

- List price: $749,990

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 2,876

- Price per square foot: $260.78

#26. 2568 Euclid Heights Blvd, Cleveland Heights, OH 44106

- Views: 486

- List price: $575,000

- Beds: 8 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 3,968

- Price per square foot: $144.91

#27. 32756 Washington Ct, Solon, OH 44139

- Views: 483

- List price: $289,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,496

- Price per square foot: $193.78

#28. 14605 S Woodland Rd, Shaker Heights, OH 44120

- Views: 480

- List price: $280,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,520

- Price per square foot: $111.11

#29. 3076 Lander Rd, Pepper Pike, OH 44124

- Views: 480

- List price: $699,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,855

- Price per square foot: $245.15

#30. 37300 Jackson Rd, Moreland Hills, OH 44022

- Views: 477

- List price: $995,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,345

- Price per square foot: $297.46

