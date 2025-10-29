The 30 most popular homes for sale in Columbus

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.

To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Columbus metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.

#1. 3067 Johnstown Utica Rd, Johnstown, OH 43031

- Views: 3,566

- List price: $499,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,914

- Price per square foot: $261.18

- See 3067 Johnstown Utica Rd, Johnstown, OH 43031 on Redfin.com

#2. 225 Messenger Way, Lewis Center, OH 43035

- Views: 1,611

- List price: $445,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,896

- Price per square foot: $234.70

- See 225 Messenger Way, Lewis Center, OH 43035 on Redfin.com

#3. 2100 Blayney Rd, Sunbury, OH 43074

- Views: 1,534

- List price: $300,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,732

- Price per square foot: $109.81

- See 2100 Blayney Rd, Sunbury, OH 43074 on Redfin.com

#4. 767 S Maple St, Lancaster, OH 43130

- Views: 1,303

- List price: $395,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,504

- Price per square foot: $157.75

- See 767 S Maple St, Lancaster, OH 43130 on Redfin.com

#5. 6363 Phoenix Park Dr, Dublin, OH 43016

- Views: 1,166

- List price: $499,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 3,416

- Price per square foot: $146.34

- See 6363 Phoenix Park Dr, Dublin, OH 43016 on Redfin.com

#6. 5818 Crescent Ct, Worthington, OH 43085

- Views: 1,115

- List price: $849,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 3,500

- Price per square foot: $242.57

- See 5818 Crescent Ct, Worthington, OH 43085 on Redfin.com

#7. 1190 Hyatts Rd, Delaware, OH 43015

- Views: 1,021

- List price: $360,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,870

- Price per square foot: $192.51

- See 1190 Hyatts Rd, Delaware, OH 43015 on Redfin.com

#8. 4329 Wyandotte Woods Blvd, Dublin, OH 43016

- Views: 918

- List price: $880,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 4,939

- Price per square foot: $178.17

- See 4329 Wyandotte Woods Blvd, Dublin, OH 43016 on Redfin.com

#9. 4450 Haverford Ct, Columbus, OH 43220

- Views: 880

- List price: $1,099,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 5,099

- Price per square foot: $215.53

- See 4450 Haverford Ct, Columbus, OH 43220 on Redfin.com

#10. 2608 Sawmill Meadows Ave, Dublin, OH 43016

- Views: 846

- List price: $355,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,642

- Price per square foot: $216.20

- See 2608 Sawmill Meadows Ave, Dublin, OH 43016 on Redfin.com

#11. 1221 Belcross Dr, New Albany, OH 43054

- Views: 792

- List price: $639,800

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 3,508

- Price per square foot: $182.38

- See 1221 Belcross Dr, New Albany, OH 43054 on Redfin.com

#12. 900 Old Pine Dr, Columbus, OH 43230

- Views: 791

- List price: $490,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,622

- Price per square foot: $135.28

- See 900 Old Pine Dr, Columbus, OH 43230 on Redfin.com

#13. 5873 Leven Links Ct, Dublin, OH 43017

- Views: 783

- List price: $515,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 3,312

- Price per square foot: $155.50

- See 5873 Leven Links Ct, Dublin, OH 43017 on Redfin.com

#14. 4025 Dublin Rd, Columbus, OH 43221

- Views: 744

- List price: $899,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 4,688

- Price per square foot: $191.96

- See 4025 Dublin Rd, Columbus, OH 43221 on Redfin.com

#15. 8656 Davington Dr, Dublin, OH 43017

- Views: 743

- List price: $724,900

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 4,475

- Price per square foot: $161.99

- See 8656 Davington Dr, Dublin, OH 43017 on Redfin.com

#16. 2276 Johnston Rd, Columbus, OH 43220

- Views: 741

- List price: $599,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,740

- Price per square foot: $344.77

- See 2276 Johnston Rd, Columbus, OH 43220 on Redfin.com

#17. 3918 Hillview Dr, Columbus, OH 43220

- Views: 732

- List price: $649,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,337

- Price per square foot: $278.09

- See 3918 Hillview Dr, Columbus, OH 43220 on Redfin.com

#18. 407 Denison Ave, Columbus, OH 43230

- Views: 717

- List price: $410,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,526

- Price per square foot: $162.31

- See 407 Denison Ave, Columbus, OH 43230 on Redfin.com

#19. 6052 Dublin Rd, Dublin, OH 43017

- Views: 716

- List price: $449,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,094

- Price per square foot: $214.42

- See 6052 Dublin Rd, Dublin, OH 43017 on Redfin.com

#20. 2081 Fishinger Rd, Upper Arlington, OH 43221

- Views: 709

- List price: $489,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,130

- Price per square foot: $230.00

- See 2081 Fishinger Rd, Upper Arlington, OH 43221 on Redfin.com

#21. 4533 Raccoon Dr, Columbus, OH 43230

- Views: 700

- List price: $405,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,178

- Price per square foot: $185.95

- See 4533 Raccoon Dr, Columbus, OH 43230 on Redfin.com

#22. 4039 Asbury Ridge Dr, Columbus, OH 43230

- Views: 696

- List price: $449,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,600

- Price per square foot: $172.69

- See 4039 Asbury Ridge Dr, Columbus, OH 43230 on Redfin.com

#23. 5584 Morning St, Worthington, OH 43085

- Views: 694

- List price: $669,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,540

- Price per square foot: $263.39

- See 5584 Morning St, Worthington, OH 43085 on Redfin.com

#24. 3434 Fishinger Rd, Columbus, OH 43221

- Views: 687

- List price: $364,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,824

- Price per square foot: $200.05

- See 3434 Fishinger Rd, Columbus, OH 43221 on Redfin.com

#25. 1267 Harkers Ct, New Albany, OH 43054

- Views: 684

- List price: $649,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,692

- Price per square foot: $241.42

- See 1267 Harkers Ct, New Albany, OH 43054 on Redfin.com

#26. 13305 Pickerington Rd, Pickerington, OH 43147

- Views: 682

- List price: $269,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,334

- Price per square foot: $202.32

- See 13305 Pickerington Rd, Pickerington, OH 43147 on Redfin.com

#27. 161 Chestnut Estates Dr, Commercial Point, OH 43116

- Views: 677

- List price: $445,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,810

- Price per square foot: $158.36

- See 161 Chestnut Estates Dr, Commercial Point, OH 43116 on Redfin.com

#28. 5807 Parchment Dr, Westerville, OH 43081

- Views: 670

- List price: $495,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,820

- Price per square foot: $271.98

- See 5807 Parchment Dr, Westerville, OH 43081 on Redfin.com

#29. 53 W College Ave, Westerville, OH 43081

- Views: 664

- List price: $675,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,913

- Price per square foot: $172.50

- See 53 W College Ave, Westerville, OH 43081 on Redfin.com

#30. 503 S 3rd St, Columbus, OH 43215

- Views: 661

- List price: $849,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 3,171

- Price per square foot: $268.02

- See 503 S 3rd St, Columbus, OH 43215 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.