The 30 most popular homes for sale in Columbus

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.
To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Columbus metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.
#1. 3067 Johnstown Utica Rd, Johnstown, OH 43031
- Views: 3,566
- List price: $499,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,914
- Price per square foot: $261.18
#2. 225 Messenger Way, Lewis Center, OH 43035
- Views: 1,611
- List price: $445,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,896
- Price per square foot: $234.70
#3. 2100 Blayney Rd, Sunbury, OH 43074
- Views: 1,534
- List price: $300,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,732
- Price per square foot: $109.81
#4. 767 S Maple St, Lancaster, OH 43130
- Views: 1,303
- List price: $395,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,504
- Price per square foot: $157.75
#5. 6363 Phoenix Park Dr, Dublin, OH 43016
- Views: 1,166
- List price: $499,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 3,416
- Price per square foot: $146.34
#6. 5818 Crescent Ct, Worthington, OH 43085
- Views: 1,115
- List price: $849,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 3,500
- Price per square foot: $242.57
#7. 1190 Hyatts Rd, Delaware, OH 43015
- Views: 1,021
- List price: $360,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,870
- Price per square foot: $192.51
#8. 4329 Wyandotte Woods Blvd, Dublin, OH 43016
- Views: 918
- List price: $880,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 4,939
- Price per square foot: $178.17
#9. 4450 Haverford Ct, Columbus, OH 43220
- Views: 880
- List price: $1,099,000
- Beds: 6 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 5,099
- Price per square foot: $215.53
#10. 2608 Sawmill Meadows Ave, Dublin, OH 43016
- Views: 846
- List price: $355,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,642
- Price per square foot: $216.20
#11. 1221 Belcross Dr, New Albany, OH 43054
- Views: 792
- List price: $639,800
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 3,508
- Price per square foot: $182.38
#12. 900 Old Pine Dr, Columbus, OH 43230
- Views: 791
- List price: $490,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,622
- Price per square foot: $135.28
#13. 5873 Leven Links Ct, Dublin, OH 43017
- Views: 783
- List price: $515,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 3,312
- Price per square foot: $155.50
#14. 4025 Dublin Rd, Columbus, OH 43221
- Views: 744
- List price: $899,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 4,688
- Price per square foot: $191.96
#15. 8656 Davington Dr, Dublin, OH 43017
- Views: 743
- List price: $724,900
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 4,475
- Price per square foot: $161.99
#16. 2276 Johnston Rd, Columbus, OH 43220
- Views: 741
- List price: $599,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,740
- Price per square foot: $344.77
#17. 3918 Hillview Dr, Columbus, OH 43220
- Views: 732
- List price: $649,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,337
- Price per square foot: $278.09
#18. 407 Denison Ave, Columbus, OH 43230
- Views: 717
- List price: $410,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,526
- Price per square foot: $162.31
#19. 6052 Dublin Rd, Dublin, OH 43017
- Views: 716
- List price: $449,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,094
- Price per square foot: $214.42
#20. 2081 Fishinger Rd, Upper Arlington, OH 43221
- Views: 709
- List price: $489,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,130
- Price per square foot: $230.00
#21. 4533 Raccoon Dr, Columbus, OH 43230
- Views: 700
- List price: $405,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,178
- Price per square foot: $185.95
#22. 4039 Asbury Ridge Dr, Columbus, OH 43230
- Views: 696
- List price: $449,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,600
- Price per square foot: $172.69
#23. 5584 Morning St, Worthington, OH 43085
- Views: 694
- List price: $669,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,540
- Price per square foot: $263.39
#24. 3434 Fishinger Rd, Columbus, OH 43221
- Views: 687
- List price: $364,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,824
- Price per square foot: $200.05
#25. 1267 Harkers Ct, New Albany, OH 43054
- Views: 684
- List price: $649,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,692
- Price per square foot: $241.42
#26. 13305 Pickerington Rd, Pickerington, OH 43147
- Views: 682
- List price: $269,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,334
- Price per square foot: $202.32
#27. 161 Chestnut Estates Dr, Commercial Point, OH 43116
- Views: 677
- List price: $445,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,810
- Price per square foot: $158.36
#28. 5807 Parchment Dr, Westerville, OH 43081
- Views: 670
- List price: $495,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,820
- Price per square foot: $271.98
#29. 53 W College Ave, Westerville, OH 43081
- Views: 664
- List price: $675,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,913
- Price per square foot: $172.50
#30. 503 S 3rd St, Columbus, OH 43215
- Views: 661
- List price: $849,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 3,171
- Price per square foot: $268.02
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.