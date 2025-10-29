The 30 most popular homes for sale in Greenville, Ohio

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of the most popular homes for sale in The Villages, FL.

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.

To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Greenville, Ohio metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.

#1. 6806 Darke Preble County Line Rd, Lewisburg, OH 45338

- Views: 137

- List price: $490,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,933

- Price per square foot: $167.06

- See 6806 Darke Preble County Line Rd, Lewisburg, OH 45338 on Redfin.com

#2. 8784 Grubbs Rex Rd, Arcanum, OH 45304

- Views: 112

- List price: $299,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,858

- Price per square foot: $160.93

- See 8784 Grubbs Rex Rd, Arcanum, OH 45304 on Redfin.com

#3. 502 N Broadway St, Greenville, OH 45331

- Views: 108

- List price: $198,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,960

- Price per square foot: $101.48

- See 502 N Broadway St, Greenville, OH 45331 on Redfin.com

#4. 2848 Hollansburg Sampson Rd, New Madison, OH 45346

- Views: 105

- List price: $279,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,980

- Price per square foot: $141.36

- See 2848 Hollansburg Sampson Rd, New Madison, OH 45346 on Redfin.com

#5. 221 N Main St, Greenville, OH 45331

- Views: 85

- List price: $89,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,368

- Price per square foot: $65.72

- See 221 N Main St, Greenville, OH 45331 on Redfin.com

#6. 3709 Rossburg-Lightsville Rd, Rossburg, OH 45362

- Views: 84

- List price: $409,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,760

- Price per square foot: $148.51

- See 3709 Rossburg-Lightsville Rd, Rossburg, OH 45362 on Redfin.com

#7. 206 W Elm St, Bradford, OH 45308

- Views: 78

- List price: $35,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,103

- Price per square foot: $31.73

- See 206 W Elm St, Bradford, OH 45308 on Redfin.com

#8. 6131 Hillgrove Southern Rd, Greenville, OH 45331

- Views: 78

- List price: $315,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,464

- Price per square foot: $215.16

- See 6131 Hillgrove Southern Rd, Greenville, OH 45331 on Redfin.com

#9. 3054 Richmond Palestine Rd, New Madison, OH 45346

- Views: 77

- List price: $459,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,501

- Price per square foot: $183.89

- See 3054 Richmond Palestine Rd, New Madison, OH 45346 on Redfin.com

#10. 229 E Main St, Greenville, OH 45331

- Views: 76

- List price: $220,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,376

- Price per square foot: $92.59

- See 229 E Main St, Greenville, OH 45331 on Redfin.com

#11. 226 Tiffin St, Greenville, OH 45331

- Views: 73

- List price: $124,900

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,104

- Price per square foot: $113.13

- See 226 Tiffin St, Greenville, OH 45331 on Redfin.com

#12. 305 E North St, Union City, OH 45390

- Views: 70

- List price: $46,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,385

- Price per square foot: $33.86

- See 305 E North St, Union City, OH 45390 on Redfin.com

#13. 6985 Smith Rd, Bradford, OH 45308

- Views: 69

- List price: $209,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,620

- Price per square foot: $129.01

- See 6985 Smith Rd, Bradford, OH 45308 on Redfin.com

#14. 699 Bur Oak Dr, Greenville, OH 45331

- Views: 69

- List price: $349,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,867

- Price per square foot: $187.41

- See 699 Bur Oak Dr, Greenville, OH 45331 on Redfin.com

#15. 8363 Horatio-New Harrison Rd, Greenville, OH 45331

- Views: 67

- List price: $345,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,224

- Price per square foot: $155.13

- See 8363 Horatio-New Harrison Rd, Greenville, OH 45331 on Redfin.com

#16. 3570 Hollansburg Arcanum Rd, Greenville, OH 45331

- Views: 65

- List price: $249,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,248

- Price per square foot: $200.24

- See 3570 Hollansburg Arcanum Rd, Greenville, OH 45331 on Redfin.com

#17. 311 School St, Bradford, OH 45308

- Views: 64

- List price: $220,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,112

- Price per square foot: $104.17

- See 311 School St, Bradford, OH 45308 on Redfin.com

#18. 200 N Jefferson St, Pitsburg, OH 45358

- Views: 59

- List price: $242,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 3,036

- Price per square foot: $79.71

- See 200 N Jefferson St, Pitsburg, OH 45358 on Redfin.com

#19. 294 New Gdn, New Paris, OH 45347

- Views: 57

- List price: $350,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,148

- Price per square foot: $162.94

- See 294 New Gdn, New Paris, OH 45347 on Redfin.com

#20. 2515 State Route, 571 Greenville, OH 45331

- Views: 56

- List price: $65,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,255

- Price per square foot: $51.79

- See 2515 State Route, 571 Greenville, OH 45331 on Redfin.com

#21. 3732 Riegle St, Greenville, OH 45331

- Views: 55

- List price: $189,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,108

- Price per square foot: $171.39

- See 3732 Riegle St, Greenville, OH 45331 on Redfin.com

#22. 3912 Byrket Rd, Greenville, OH 45331

- Views: 55

- List price: $240,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,492

- Price per square foot: $160.86

- See 3912 Byrket Rd, Greenville, OH 45331 on Redfin.com

#23. 211 N Pearl St, Ansonia, OH 45303

- Views: 51

- List price: $144,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,008

- Price per square foot: $143.75

- See 211 N Pearl St, Ansonia, OH 45303 on Redfin.com

#24. 7959 State Route, 571 Greenville, OH 45331

- Views: 50

- List price: $190,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,856

- Price per square foot: $102.37

- See 7959 State Route, 571 Greenville, OH 45331 on Redfin.com

#25. 1112 Evergreen Dr, Greenville, OH 45331

- Views: 49

- List price: $290,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,988

- Price per square foot: $97.05

- See 1112 Evergreen Dr, Greenville, OH 45331 on Redfin.com

#26. 3794 State Route, 49 Arcanum, OH 45304

- Views: 48

- List price: $175,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 800

- Price per square foot: $218.75

- See 3794 State Route, 49 Arcanum, OH 45304 on Redfin.com

#27. 319 Locust St, Greenville, OH 45331

- Views: 48

- List price: $144,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,680

- Price per square foot: $86.25

- See 319 Locust St, Greenville, OH 45331 on Redfin.com

#28. 209 Adams St, Gettysburg, OH 45328

- Views: 47

- List price: $89,900

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 900

- Price per square foot: $99.89

- See 209 Adams St, Gettysburg, OH 45328 on Redfin.com

#29. 5834 Lake Ave, Greenville, OH 45331

- Views: 47

- List price: $239,500

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,612

- Price per square foot: $148.57

- See 5834 Lake Ave, Greenville, OH 45331 on Redfin.com

#30. 6526 Jaysville St Johns Rd, Greenville, OH 45331

- Views: 47

- List price: $599,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: not available

- Price per square foot: not available

- See 6526 Jaysville St Johns Rd, Greenville, OH 45331 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.