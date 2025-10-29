The 30 most popular homes for sale in Lima

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of the most popular homes for sale in The Villages, FL.

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.

To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Lima metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.

#1. 427 S Kenilworth Ave, Lima, OH 45805

- Views: 238

- List price: $289,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,314

- Price per square foot: $125.28

#2. 2050 Sandy Ln, Lima, OH 45806

- Views: 151

- List price: $309,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,717

- Price per square foot: $113.73

#3. 711 Taylor Ave, Lima, OH 45801

- Views: 150

- List price: $45,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,344

- Price per square foot: $33.48

#4. 2530 Circle Dr, Cridersville, OH 45806

- Views: 142

- List price: $374,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,830

- Price per square foot: $204.37

#5. 14101 Allentown Rd Rd, Spencerville, OH 45887

- Views: 141

- List price: $375,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 5,176

- Price per square foot: $72.45

#6. 1630 W Market St, Lima, OH 45805

- Views: 119

- List price: $400,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 4,140

- Price per square foot: $96.62

#7. 2227 Seneca Dr, Lima, OH 45806

- Views: 118

- List price: $309,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,372

- Price per square foot: $130.65

#8. 3495 Woodhaven Ln, Lima, OH 45806

- Views: 114

- List price: $255,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,483

- Price per square foot: $171.95

#9. 2100 University Blvd, Lima, OH 45805

- Views: 99

- List price: $159,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,345

- Price per square foot: $118.22

#10. 2511 Debbie Dr, Lima, OH 45807

- Views: 97

- List price: $330,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,554

- Price per square foot: $129.21

#11. 120 S Woodlawn Ave, Lima, OH 45805

- Views: 95

- List price: $65,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,954

- Price per square foot: $33.27

#12. 37 Beaumont Pl, Lima, OH 45805

- Views: 93

- List price: $215,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,519

- Price per square foot: $141.54

#13. 600 Dingledine Ave, Lima, OH 45804

- Views: 81

- List price: $84,900

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,104

- Price per square foot: $76.90

#14. 1835 Huntington Dr, Lima, OH 45806

- Views: 80

- List price: $229,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,807

- Price per square foot: $127.23

#15. 2320 London Dr, Lima, OH 45805

- Views: 77

- List price: $294,500

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,626

- Price per square foot: $112.15

#16. 1805 Huntington Dr, Lima, OH 45806

- Views: 74

- List price: $155,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,872

- Price per square foot: $82.80

#17. 5065 Amherst Rd, Lima, OH 45806

- Views: 73

- List price: $480,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,500

- Price per square foot: $137.14

#18. 745 Brice Ave, Lima, OH 45801

- Views: 72

- List price: $99,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,915

- Price per square foot: $52.17

#19. 7180 W State Rd, Lima, OH 45807

- Views: 70

- List price: $210,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,512

- Price per square foot: $138.89

#20. 6526 Bellefontaine Rd, Lima, OH 45804

- Views: 68

- List price: $74,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,317

- Price per square foot: $56.87

#21. 204 W North St, Elida, OH 45807

- Views: 67

- List price: $132,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 955

- Price per square foot: $138.22

#22. 136 E O'Connor Ave, Lima, OH 45801

- Views: 65

- List price: $67,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,248

- Price per square foot: $53.69

#23. 1200 N Main St, Lima, OH 45801

- Views: 65

- List price: $114,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,352

- Price per square foot: $84.99

#24. 521 S Broadway St, Spencerville, OH 45887

- Views: 64

- List price: $140,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,745

- Price per square foot: $80.23

#25. 1206 Rice Ave, Lima, OH 45805

- Views: 63

- List price: $145,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,643

- Price per square foot: $88.25

#26. 606 N West St, Lima, OH 45801

- Views: 59

- List price: $125,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,391

- Price per square foot: $89.86

#27. 608 Primrose Pl, S Lima, OH 45805

- Views: 58

- List price: $215,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,154

- Price per square foot: $186.31

#28. 785 Holly St, Lima, OH 45804

- Views: 58

- List price: $40,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,191

- Price per square foot: $33.59

#29. 3948 Chestnut Oak Trl, Lima, OH 45807

- Views: 56

- List price: $500,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 2,926

- Price per square foot: $170.88

#30. 419 S Collett St, Lima, OH 45805

- Views: 55

- List price: $89,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,440

- Price per square foot: $61.81

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.